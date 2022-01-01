Emirs attacked, houses burnt by rampaging youths in Bauchi

HOUSES and other properties worth millions of naira were burnt down on Friday by irate youths in Bogoro, headquarters of Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, during the 21st anniversary of the death of the leader of the Sayawa Nation, Baba Peter Gonto.

The youths also stormed venue of the main event at Government Day Secondary School, Bogoro, where the set the stage and other things used for the programme on fire after the programme ended.

The arsonists, in their numbers, had earlier waylaid the convoys of the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass on the way to Bogoro and damaged the official car of the Emir of Dass as well as other cars in the convoy, forcing them to make a…