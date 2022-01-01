Ezza clan declares support for lawmaker in Ebonyi

The people of Ezza Ezekunna in Ebonyi Central Senatorial District of the state, have presented the member Representing Ezza South at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Christian Usulor, as their chosen candidate for Ebonyi state gubernatorial race.

The Ezza Ezekunna clan which is the most dominant clan in the state, therefore enjoined the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) to adopt the three-time lawmaker as its gubernatorial flagbearer in 2023.

Stakeholders of Ezza Ezekunna operating under the aegis of Ezza Leaders of Thought (ELT) also presented the lawmaker to the good people of Ebonyi state to vote as the successor to Governor David Umahi.

In a statement in…