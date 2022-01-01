Godfathers attack me because I decided to develop Anambra as governor — Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has relived the events that happened during his 34-month stint as the Governor of Anambra State, saying that political godfathers in the country, fought him, simply because he decided to work for the good of the people and for the development of the state.

Ngige recalled that his administration then, embarked on mega infrastructural projects, public service reforms, prioritised workers and pensioners welfare, attracted federal presence and enthroned peace and security in the entire State, not minding the humongous debts he inherited from his predecessor.

The two-time minister spoke over the weekend, at the Awka Egwu Uzu…