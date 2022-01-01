I will make Taraba economic hub of Nigeria ― Sen Bwacha

Deputy Senate minority leader and senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha on Saturday said his desire is to place Taraba above the top revenue-producing state in Nigeria if he becomes governor.

Bwacha made this known during an empowerment visit to his constituency disclosed that transformation and youth empowerment of the state was the basic essence he is eyeing the governorship position of the state.

According to the senator, “I have not officially declared my intention to contest for governor of Taraba but if the will of God destined me to be, I will ensure Taraba is placed above top revenue-producing states in the country.

“My empowerment attitude to this…