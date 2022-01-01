Insecurity: Tambuwal inaugurates Sokoto Eastern Zonal Development Association

In a bid to tide the stem of security challenges in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto State, the state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Saturday inaugurated Sokoto Eastern Zonal Development Association (SEZDA).

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, the governor said he is in support of any move that would bring lasting peace to any part of the state

He emphasized that he is optimistic that with the coming together of stakeholders from the zone irrespective of political affiliation the problem of insecurity in the area will soon be a thing of the past.

He further disclosed that the state government would work closely with the association to ensure that peace return…