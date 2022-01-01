JUST IN: Kwara CAN chairman dies

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kwara State, Most Reverend Paul Olawoore, has been reported dead.

The CAN chairman, who is also a Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin, died early Saturday at the age of 60.

In a statement by the Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Ilorin, Very Rev. Fr. Daniel Iletogbe, on Saturday, he said that the cleric passed onto glory after a brief illness at the hospital in the early hours of January 1, 2022.

“Dear Reverend Fathers/Sisters, Brothers & Sisters in the Lord,

OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENT

It is with deep faith in the resurrection and with with heavy heart that the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin announces the death of our…