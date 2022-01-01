JUST IN: Kwara CAN chairman dies

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kwara State, Most Reverend Paul Olawoore, has been reported dead.
The CAN chairman, who is also a Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin, died early Saturday at the age of 60.
In a statement by the Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Ilorin, Very Rev. Fr. Daniel Iletogbe, on Saturday, he said that the cleric passed onto glory after a brief illness at the hospital in the early hours of January 1, 2022.
“Dear Reverend Fathers/Sisters, Brothers & Sisters in the Lord,
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENT
It is with deep faith in the resurrection and with with heavy heart that the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin announces the death of our…
Source: Nigerian Tribune