Magodo residents’ worries enter new year as family digs in on 37-year-old struggle for land ownership

SEGUN KASALI, SYLVESTER OKORUWA and LANRE ADEWOLE bring into focus the land ownership crisis plaguing Magodo Estate.

ID/795/88–Possession taken today by court order 21/12/21”.

With the few words and numbers above boldly inscribed on hundreds of buildings in Magodo Estate Phase 2, an urban Lagos Mainland settlement, residents, especially house owners, have been ushered into the new year with renewed panic over the fate of their multi-billion Naira investments in the affected buildings as the Adeyiga family and Landlord Association of neighbouring Shangisha settlement, intensified their decades-long battle to reclaim the land on which the estate is sitting from the Lagos State…