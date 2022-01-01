Mo Abudu partners top Hollywood stars to produce movie ‘Queen Nzinga’

The Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, has announced that EbonyLife Studios will be partnering with a major Hollywood studio, STARZ, a Lionsgate company, to develop the movie ‘Queen Nzinga’.

According to her, the movie will be produced by herself, Yetide Badaki, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, and Steven S. DeKnight.

The scripted drama series will chronicle the amazing life of the famed African warrior queen to be played by Yetide Badaki.

50 Cent will produce through his G-Unit Film and Television and Abudu will produce through EbonyLife Media. The series, from Lionsgate Television in development for STARZ, will be overseen by Executive Vice President of…