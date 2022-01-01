NAF jets kill Auta, a notorious bandit in Zamfara

Nigerian Air Force ( NAF) combat pilots were said to have eliminated one of the most notorious bandits in Zamfara forest, Auta when they bombarded their hideouts resulting to the death of scores of bandits.

Findings gathered that Auta was so notorious in the Birnin Magaji area of Zamfara State, where he and his men had inflicted untold hardships on the people of the area.

“Alhaji Auta, has been killed in an air strike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). Many of his gang members were also eliminated during the operation around his camp located at Jama’are Bayan Dutchi, in Nasarawa Mailayi District of Zamfara on Saturday,” a source close to the government house, has…