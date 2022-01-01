Nancy Isime, Deyemi, Dakore Egbuson, others premiere ‘Superstar’

A film production company, Inkblot Productions has premiered a new movie entitled Superstar in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

Created by Inkblot Productions in collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment, Superstar is a romantic drama crafted by Naz Onuzo, Uyoyou Adia and Akhigbe Ilozobhie, who also directed the project. It features a star-studded ensemble on camera and an equally talented team behind the scenes.

Leading the film are Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Deyemi Okanlawon, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Eku Edewor who also worked as a co-producer; with equally strong performances from Shine Rosman, Teniola Aladese, Ufuoma McDermott, and Lord Frank.

Nollywood excellence…