Nigerians live in hell under APC ‘change’ regime ―Ayu

The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, on Saturday noted that Nigerians are living in hell under an All Progressives Congress (APC) administration that promised change.

In his New Year message made available by his media office, he however told citizens not to give up, insisting that all bad things must come to an end.

Ayu assured Nigerians that 2022 is a year of hope, but cautioned that they should not expect anything better from the ruling party.

He urged the people to mobilise “and get this evil out of your lives.”

The message read: “Dear Compatriots, some hours ago, we began the journey through a new year. As the previous years,…