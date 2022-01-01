Sanwo-Olu signs N1.758trn 2022 budget into law

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N1.758 trillion into law.

The State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, passed the budget estimate, Christened: “Budget of Consolidation, with an increase from the initial N1.38 trillion to N1.758 trillion.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, assented to the bill at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said the increase was because the House of Assembly and Executive agreed to capture all financing options for the Blue and Red Line rail projects, as well as other capital projects, without putting pressure on the cash flow and debt sustainability.

According to him, The 2022 Budget represents 66 per cent…