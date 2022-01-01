Sometimes, a good cry in labour is not helpful or therapeutic, experts say

Crying – Labour is emotional, too! It’s not unusual for a woman in labour to cry, scream or curse at different points of her labour. It could be from pain, frustration, lack of sleep, or fear that labour is taking too long.

In a recent study conducted on Nigerian women, it was demonstrated that most African women experience extreme labour pain. This pain during labour, they described as extreme menstrual cramps, strong cramping, severe pressure, extremely strong waves similar to diarrhoea cramps, bad back pain or even an achy feeling, and a broken bone.

Howbeit, the pain varies from woman to woman; and from one pregnancy to the next. Some experience the most painful part of…