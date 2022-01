Tribune Online

THE Governing Council of the University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 118 employees comprising 43 lecturers and 75 non-teaching staff. A breakdown of the list shows that four of the academic staff were promoted to the rank of professor; 10 became Associate professors; 19 were made senior lecturers; four became Lecturer 1, and […]

