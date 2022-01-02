82 per cent of Nigeria’s export agro-allied products rejected in Europe ― Shippers

The Shippers Association of Lagos (SALS) over the weekend said that 82 per cent of Nigeria’s exported agro-allied products are either seized or rejected in Europe.

According to a statement signed by SALS President, Rev Jonathan Nicole, the group also attributed the quest for a more conducive trade environment to the lingering effects of agitations, lawlessness and other negative consequences experienced in 2021.

He called on the port economic regulator to be more proactive in curtailing and eliminating the root causes of maritime backwardness.

Nicole noted that the restrictions on foreign exchange would be counterproductive as a lot of industries would be grossly affected by…