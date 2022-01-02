Buhari, Gbajabiamila mourn Olubadan

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, the Royal Family, the Olubadan-in-council and the people of Ibadan on the passing of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), on Sunday, the president affirmed that the late Kabiyesi was a visionary and compassionate leader, who used the spheres of his influence as a respected traditional ruler and a lover of the creative industry to advance the progress of his people, encouraging and motivating them to give their best in their vocation and to the nation.

It said while his…