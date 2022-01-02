Disregard fake list in circulation on Osun teacher’s recruitment exercise ― Education commissioner

Osun State Government, on Sunday, charged applicants in the state teacher’s recruitment to disregard the fake list of shortlisted successful candidates flying around on social media.

It however maintained that the Ministry of Education has not released any list to the public, adding that, the one thousand successful applicants are already being contacted through text messages and voice notes in batches.

The state Commissioner for Education, Hon Folorunsho Oladoyin, who made the charge in a statement in Osogbo, stated that “the purported list of successful candidates did not emanate from the Ministry of Education and the names and examination numbers are not the same with what…