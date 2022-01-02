I made N13b in 2021, says Davido

Nigerian super star and award-winning singer, Davido has revealed that despite the challenges he faced in 2021, he made a stunning 22.3 million dollars from his music and other engagements, rating himself as one of the most successful African music stars.

The singer who has one of the most streamed songs in Africa endured disturbing moments in 2021 with the loss of two of his crew members- Obama 44 and Fortune the photographer, who drowned at a Lagos pool during a shoot.

But despite the downward times, Davido topped the year with achievements in music and endorsements with the singer declaring that he raked in 22.3 million dollars, which is approximately N13 billion.

Sharing the…