Nigeria made mistake with Buhari’s election in 2015 —Wike

In his usual down to earth posture, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike declared on Saturday that Nigeria became a mistake in 2015 when APC and President Muhammadu Buhari were elected into power.

Nyesom Wike who was in Bauchi for an undisclosed reason said that since the coming of the APC-led Federal Government, things have turned worst for Nigeria and Nigerians in every facet of existence.

He said that Nigeria has never been so polarized than now because of the weakness of the Federal government which has failed to provide good governance thereby brewing insecurity making Nigerians not to be able to settle down for anything meaningful.

The Rivers State Governor said that…