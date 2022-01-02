Nigeria remains best place to be, Wizkid declares

Music star, Ayo Balogun, popular as Wizkid may have travelled across the world and performed on different stages but being back at home to thrill his fans in Nigeria remains the best experience for the super star.

With back-to-back music concerts in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria since the past two weeks, Wizkid said nothing could compare to the love and support he gets anytime he mounts the stage to perform for his Nigerian audience, describing the country as the best place and his fans the most loving.

Wizkid who shut down O2 Arena in London some weeks back added that Lagos is bigger than every stage he has performed across the globe, insisting that no matter how much money he…