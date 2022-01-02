One abducted Bethel Baptist student still with bandits — CAN

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, has said one student of Bethel Baptist school in Kaduna is still with the bandits. 

This was even as confirmed that 120 abducted students of the school had been released. 

According to him, one of the student was released on the 28th December, 2021, while one of the student was released on 1st January, 2022. 

Hayab remarked that “with the release of these two students, a total of 120 students have regained their freedom so far and only one student is still with the bandits.” 

It would be recalled  that in the early hour of July 5, 2021, bandits invaded the school located at…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

