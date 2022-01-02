Police in Niger confirms death of Abuja prince inside hotel

Police in Niger State have begun an investigation into the mysterious death of an Abuja prince, who was said to have lost his life while in a hotel room in the company of four others.

The late prince identified as Malam Sa’adu Abubakar, an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was the son of the Chief of Pai via Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory( FCT) Abuja but resident in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State with his family.

A ward head in Suleja and three young girls that were said to have been with him at the time of his death were said to have been picked up by the police attached to the state Police Command for…