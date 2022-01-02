Those who didn’t know it was festive season

ISHOLA MICHAEL and ATTAHIRU AHMED reported that while the festive season lasted, there were Nigerians who didn’t feel the general conviviality of the season as they lived in fear, displaced from their homes by insurgency and terrorism bedeviling the part of the country they live in.

While the festive season was on, with so much to eat and drink, including visits to places of interest, many Nigerians did not celebrate. During the Christmas and New Year celebrations, instead of being in their homes, they were either holed up in Internally Displaced Persons camps or squatting with relatives in different communities.

One of the states where this scenario played out was in Bauchi…