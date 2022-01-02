Will it be a new year indeed?

My understanding of new is that it is a departure from the known, a severance from the old, a migration away from the familiar, or a voyage into the uncharted. In a nutshell, new means a change, a difference. But when the ‘new’ is not distinct from the ‘old’ is it really new? Is the ‘new’ really new when it appears as the continuation of the old?

The new year, 2022, started yesterday but the question is will the new year bring new experiences for Nigerians or will it be a continuation of the old experiences? The just expired year, 2021, was a year of anguish, pain, sorrow, bloodletting and disappointment, will the new year, 2022, be different? Will Nigeria have an…