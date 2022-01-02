With prayers, Nigeria can overcome its challenges — Oladapo Moses

Pastor Oladapo Moses is the Presiding Officer of The Early Church, Oke Owa, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. In this interview, he speaks about his calling, his ministry and issues affecting the church generally. Excerpts:

We learnt you were a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Today you are the General Overseer of your own ministry. How did you start?

That’s the work of God Almighty. He has been talking to me through different ways, asking me to start my own ministry but I was reluctant initially. Eventually I left RCCG in 2011.

My people and I then secured a very big hall at a house belonging to one Mr Odunsi, a retired Customs officer at Oke Owa, in Ijebu Ode. Then, we…