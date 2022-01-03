2022 will be a season of consolidation, Sanwo-Olu assures Lagosians

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday assured Lagosians that Year 2022 would be a Season of Consolidation, saying that his administration would complete the Imota Rice Mill, 37km Red and 27.5km Blue Line Rail projects, 18.75km Eleko to T-Junction in Epe, section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and other ongoing iconic projects in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while speaking at the 2022 Lagos State New Year Thanksgiving Service themed: “Songs of Thanksgiving” held on Sunday at the Lagos House Sports Ground, Alausa, Ikeja.

He said his administration was not only committed to complete ongoing projects, but would ensure rule of law, transform…