2023 budget: Buhari signed not to throw away baby with the bathwater ― Presidency 

The Presidency Sunday night said that President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law despite the insertion of 6,576 new schemes worth N37 billion because he did not want to “throw away the baby with the bathwater.”

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) which gave the president’s rationale for the action, even though Buhari had a disagreement with the National Assembly over the changes made in the budget, he was not in conflict with the legislators.

The statement accused unnamed critics of deliberately trying to create a fiasco between the president and the legislature.

