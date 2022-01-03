Blue, Red lines trains to commence operation before end of 2022 — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday said the much-awaited Blue and Red lines trains are to commence operations before the end of 2022.

The Blue Line is designed to commence from Okokomiko to Marina while the Red Line is from Agbado to Marina.

The governor gave this assurance while on a tour round of the Red Line train project from Ikeja down to Yaba, Ebute Meta and finally to Marina that ends the Blue Line.

The governor conducted the tour that lasted for more than three hours, along with his entourage, despite the public holiday.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the tour, Sanwo-Olu explained that the monitoring of the project would be done to a…