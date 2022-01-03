BREAKING: Bashir Tofa, former NRC presidential candidate, is dead

A former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republic Convention (NRC in the 1993 annulled presidential election and elder statesman, Bashir Tofa is dead.

Recall that the politician was rumoured to have died five days ago, but the news of his death was refuted by a family friend who said he was still alive.

The source, however, confirmed that he was critically ill.

According to his son, Habibu, who broke the news, his father died in the early hours of Monday morning.

More details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least…