FG can change security trajectory within 17 months ― Fayemi

Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Sunday expressed optimism that Nigeria can change the security trajectory within 17 months.

Governor Fayemi who stated this during an interview session monitored on Arise TV, also dismissed insinuation that the State Governors influenced President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to withhold assent to the Electoral Act Amendment bill, 2021.

While urging National Assembly members to fast-track the amendment the concerns raised on the direct primary clauses, the NGF Chairman expressed optimism that Mr President will sign the bill into law.

“Well, there is something called the order of battle which…