Fireboy, Ckay, Portable win big at Naijatraffic Awards at 2

The organisers of the prestigious Naijatraffic Awards have unveiled the winners of the 2021 edition.

The epoch-making award ceremony which was held on December 31, 2021, is aimed at promoting, encouraging, and celebrating the achievements and giant strides of the new generation for their various contributions and creativities.

The body has consistently uplifted Nigerian music since its inception. Nigerian Afrobeats star, Fireboy DML became one of the biggest winners on the Naijatraffic Awards 2021 stage with two awards going to him including the Naijatraffic Awards Artiste of The Year.

For the second edition of the Awards, the organisers recorded over five hundred thousand votes,…