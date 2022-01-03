Group warns against politicising airport project in Edo North

The last is yet to be heard concerning the controversy that controversy trailing the planned proposed airport to be cited in Uzairue Kingdom in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, which has been opposed by the people of the neighbouring Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area.

Okpella community, it would be recalled, had on Sunday asked the Edo State Government to support the aerodrome proposed the community by BUA and the Dangote Group, instead of a new airport planned to be sited in Uzaire clan in the neighbouring Estsako West Local Government Area.

Responding to the position of the Okpella community, on Monday, a group, Bullets of the Harmless Rabbit (BHR),…