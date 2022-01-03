Is Nigeria ready for global energy transition by 2025?

IN 2017, Nigeria ratified the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international agreement adopted by 196 countries to combat the climate change crisis.

The agreement adopted at the 21st United Nations (UN) conference of the parties, also known as COP21, saw countries’ commitment to reducing global warming.

They are required to make action plans in the form of commitments referred to as nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

The idea is to communicate plans of how countries intend to reduce their carbon emissions and adapt to climate change. Nigeria, as part of its NDCs, committed to cutting its carbon emissions unconditionally by 20 per cent or conditionally by 45 per cent with…