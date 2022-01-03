JUST IN: Ibadan chiefs hold meeting at Senator Lekan Balogun’s house

Some Ibadan chiefs on Monday held a meeting at the home of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Lekan Balogun, who is expected to become the new Olubadan following the demise of the occupier of the stool, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The chiefs, who met at the Ali Iwo home of High Chief Balogun on Monday afternoon, included the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Abdulateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe; the Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakuleyin; the Asipa Olubadan, High Chief Eddy Oyewole; the Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Amidu Ajibade, among others.

Though details of the closed-door meeting were not disclosed as of the time of this report, the Tribune Online gathered that the…