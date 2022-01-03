Nigeria’s PMI reaches two-year high amid stronger output, new order growth

Nigeria’s Purchasing Managing Index (PMI) reached a two-year high in December 2021, which showed a robust improvement in the country’s private sector performance.

At 56.4 in December 2021, up from 55.0 in November, which averaged 53.5 from January to December 2021 in comparison to 50.2 recorded for the same period in 2020, the latest index pointed to a robust overall improvement in business conditions.

The latest quarterly reading was at 55.2 which is the highest since the final quarter of 2019.

A key driver of growth was the quickest rise in new orders for over two years. Firms mentioned fruitful marketing efforts and a general improvement in domestic and international…