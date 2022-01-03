Poultry farmers decry high cost of maize, soybean, seek govt intervention

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) have lamented over the high cost of feed production raw materials like maize, soybean and other micro-ingredients which it said was because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAN also called on the Federal Government to assist the poultry farmers with credit facilities and also monitor the disbursement of the funds.

In a new year message of the Chairman of PAN Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, Pius Aminu, he advised poultry farmers to be more vigilant and security conscious around their farms.

“We are also deeply concerned with the high prices of inputs viz maize, soya, micro-ingredients and others which have affected our beloved poultry…