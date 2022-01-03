Rethinking university education in Africa

Between now and August 2022, I will be hosting over a hundred University administrators and scholars in major conferences. I will also be coordinating country researchers to conduct studies on five African countries—South Africa, Ghana, Libya, Nigeria, and Uganda. The first conference will hold in Nigeria in the first week of January and will have influential figures comprising founders of private universities, managers of both private and public universities, students, staff, and faculty, as well as representatives of the private sector and labour unions in attendance. The vision is big. The mission is revolutionary, and the ambition pushes will to the extremities of boundaries….