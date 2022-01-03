Ten top Nigerian banks rake in N34.4trn deposit in first 9 months of 2021

THE total customer deposits held in 10 of Nigeria’s largest banks topped N34.4 trillion in the first nine months of 2021, about N3.55 trillion higher than what was reported at the end of 2020.

Data from Nairalytics Research show that Nigerian banks have deployed mobile technology, agency banking, business strategies and other traditional forms of marketing in driving deposits.

Competition has been intense with the advent of challenger banks offering zero or next to nothing in charges to migrate.

All 10 banks now have deposits in excess of N1 trillion.

A closer look into the data reveals Access Bank came tops as the bank with the largest customer deposit in Nigeria with N6.2…