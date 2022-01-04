2022: Experts seek better support for affordable housing production

In order to increase activities and stimulate growth in the housing/real estate sector in 2022, professionals have come out with various suggestions on what could be done to improve the industry and enhance home ownership among Nigerians. DAYO AYEYEMI, reports.

There are many opportunities in the housing sector to grow the economy if the necessary incentives are in place. To tap into these opportunities in the new year, stakeholders in the industry are calling on government at all levels to muster the required support to promote affordable housing production.

Such support for affordable and mass housing delivery, according to them, could come in the form of provision of primary…