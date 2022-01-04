82 percent of Nigeria’s export agro-allied products rejected in Europe —Shippers

THE Shippers Association of Lagos (SALS) has said that 82 per cent of Nigeria’s exported agro-alied products are either seized or rejected in Europe.

According to a statement signed by SALS President, Rev. Jonathan Nicole, the group also attributed the quest for a more conducive trade environment to the lingering effects of agitations, lawlessness and other negative consequences experienced in 2021.

He called on the port economic regulator to be more pro-active in curtailing and eliminating the root causes of maritime backwardness.

Nicole noted that the restrictions on foreign exchange would be counterproductive as a lot of industries would be grossly affected by the policy.

