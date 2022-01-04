ARMTI trains 200 local Sorghum farmers in Kwara, Oyo states

AGRICULTURAL and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI) under the Village Alive Development Initiative (VADI) has organised a four-day training programme for 200 selected farmers from Kwara and Oyo states as part of its ongoing interventions in the rural communities for grassroots farmers on value chain development and agribusiness.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the ARMTI Executive Director, Dr. Olufemi Oladunni, says ARMTI has taken it upon itself to equip community farmers with requisite skills and empowerment to transform them from being just peasant farmers to agribusiness entrepreneurs to ensure optimal utilisation and maximisation of their individual agricultural…