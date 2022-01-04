Bauchi Gov warns traditional rulers, community leaders against indiscriminate land allocation

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has warned traditional rulers and community leaders to steer clear of indiscriminate land allocations that fuel herders/farmers clashes which have claimed innocent lives in the past.

The governor gave the warning while hosting ward heads, community and religious leaders in Alkaleri Local Government Area in continuation of his meeting with stakeholders in the area.

He appreciated their contributions in the sustenance of peace through proper guidance of their subjects, advising them not to engage in any act that will disrupt the peace in the area especially issues of land…