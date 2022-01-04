Don’t join strikes, FG charges newly inducted doctors

The Federal Government has charged newly inducted medical graduates to desist from joining incessant strikes by doctors in the country.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige gave this charge in Abuja while speaking at the induction of six medical graduates of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) into the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Ngige, whose son, Dr Andrew Ngige, was among the new inductees, urged the medical graduates to be of good behaviour and uphold the highest ethical standards while carrying out their duties.

He reminded them that the medical profession is a noble one; hence, they should abstain from any conduct which is capable of…