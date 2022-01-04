Four feared killed, youths set vehicles ablaze during stop and search of suspected smugglers by Customs

Four people were feared killed in a road accident that involved three commercial vehicles in Sokoto State plying Illela road which were being stopped for search by men of Nigerian Customs Service.

The incident however caused the youths to set ablaze no fewer than two vehicles belonging to the agency and one of its officials in the state

The accident occurred in the early morning of Sunday at a checkpoint mounted by personnel of the Nigerian Customs Service, Asara unit of Illela Border Command in Sokoto State.

Eyewitnesses said two cars, a Toyota Avensss and a Golf Saloon, collided while trying to evade being searched by customs officials at the checkpoint.

One of the drivers…