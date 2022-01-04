Local stock market begins year 2022 on positive note, investors earn N887bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Tuesday, being the first trading session, was positive as indicators showed 0.7 per cent increase.

At local bourse kicked off the first trading session of the year on a positive note, following bargain hunting on BUA Cement whose value went up by 7.3 per cent.

Thus, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.7 per cent to 43,026.23 basis points. Accordingly, the Year-to-Date return printed +0.7 per cent respectively.

Investors earned N887 billion as the market capitalisation crossed to N23 trillion mark to settle at N23.18 trillion as against an opening of N22.30.

However, as measured by market breadth, market sentiment…