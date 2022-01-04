Matawalle will not resign, APC replies PDP

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Zamfara State chapter has said the state governor, Bello Matawalle will not resign contrary to their recent call for the party for the governor to resign.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had in a press conference, addressed by the state chairman of the party Bala Mande called on the governor to resign because of his failure to address the security challenges bedevilling the state.

Mande had alleged that while many citizens of the state were killed the governor is in Niger Republic enjoying himself leaving its people in a state of despair and hopelessness.

Addressing a press conference in Gusau on Tuesday, the Publicity Secretary of…