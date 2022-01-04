NCC to build N1bn Digital Park in Oyo State

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the construction of a N1bn Digital Park in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Professor Adeolu Akande, Chairman of the Commission, made this disclosure during a meeting with youth leaders across the state at an end of the year session in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, recently.

He added that the commission has also approved other ICT projects for schools in Saki, Ipapo, Eruwa and Otu in the state.

He said: “The Digital Park was one of the four approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as part of efforts to facilitate a digital economy in the country.

“The contract for the physical structure had been awarded and the budget of…