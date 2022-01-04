Nigeria records 670 new COVID-19 cases, total now 244,120

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced that the country has recorded 670 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 244,120.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Facebook handle.

“670 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-277, Kaduna-199, FCT-120, Kwara-20, Abia-14, Rivers-11, Gombe-9, Katsina-9, Bauchi-6, Edo-3, Cross River-2.

“244,120 confirmed, 216,180 discharged, 3,045 deaths.

“Today’s report includes:

▪️199 confirmed cases reported for Kaduna state is for 01st (4), 2nd (5) & 3rd (10) January 2022 with additional 180 cases for 20th (65), 22nd (70) & 23rd (45) December 2021

▪️120…