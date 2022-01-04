Tension as herdsmen invade Edo community

Palpable tension gripped 2nd Abumere Ojigbelu Camp in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State as scores of suspected herdsmen, all dressed in military uniform, reportedly invaded the farming community and chased away the villagers.

The invading herdsmen were also reported to have taken over the villagers’ property, including their farms as the residents fled to take refuge in Okada and adjourning communities.

The fleeing villagers narrated their tales of woes to journalists in Benin City.

One of the residents, Mr. Mattu Alli, who hails from Taraba State, said that he had lived in the now deserted camp for 20 years, expressing shock at the invasion.

“In fact, I am…