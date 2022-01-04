UNIOSUN appoints Adebooye as fourth substantive VC

The Governing Council of Osun State University has announced the appointment of the university’s fourth substantive vice-chancellor (VC), Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye following the approval of the Visitor to the University, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The Council Chairman, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali, SAN while making the announcement thanked the Visitor for his consistent support which he said has made the university one of the fastest growing universities in the country.

“I am happy that despite the controversies surrounding the appointment process, the Council was able to exert rigorous efforts and sacrifice in the appointment procedures, which culminated in the…